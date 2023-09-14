Watch today's PlayStation State of Play here

Ready for more announcements? State of Play, Sony's own version of the Nintendo Direct, returns tonight at 10pm UK time. If you're over the pond that's 5pm Eastern, or 2pm Pacific.

Today's State of Play is focused on "previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles", including PlayStation VR2, Sony said yesterday - so don't expect any big new reveals. Specifically, these will be for third-party games - so don't plan for any of Sony's own internal studios to pop up either.

There's still plenty that could feature, though - including Square Enix games such as Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and also Foamstars. What are you hoping to see?