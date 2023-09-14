If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch today's PlayStation State of Play here

Live at 10pm UK.

PlayStation cloud streaming.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Ready for more announcements? State of Play, Sony's own version of the Nintendo Direct, returns tonight at 10pm UK time. If you're over the pond that's 5pm Eastern, or 2pm Pacific.

Today's State of Play is focused on "previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles", including PlayStation VR2, Sony said yesterday - so don't expect any big new reveals. Specifically, these will be for third-party games - so don't plan for any of Sony's own internal studios to pop up either.

There's still plenty that could feature, though - including Square Enix games such as Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and also Foamstars. What are you hoping to see?

Watch Sony's PlayStation State of Play broadcast in full.
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch