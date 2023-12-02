Unknown9: Awakening will be released in 2024, rating board suggests

Unknown9: Awakening will be released in 2024.

That's according to Singapore's rating classification board, which recently rated the action-adventure game as suitable for players aged 16 and upwards and revealed the as-yet-unannounced release year will be 2024.

Unknown 9: Awakening - Official Teaser Trailer.

Unknown9 was originally due to launch in 2021 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, although interestingly, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority has only listed it as coming to Asia on PS4 and PS5.

Leaker Kurakasis notes that "this board sometimes doesn't include Xbox and PC version ratings on their website, so it's uncertain if those are still coming. The PS4 is surprising".

The 16+ rating was given due to some "crude language", and "moderate violence", which includes scenes of electrocution, stabbing, and other "realistic but not excessively graphic violence with depictions of blood".

Reflector Entertainment, developer of the upcoming Unknown9: Awakening, was snapped up by Bandai Namco shortly after the game was announced.

The Montreal-based studio released its first teaser for Unknown9 during Gamescom's Opening Night Live back in 2020. It showed a young girl using some kind of special power to escape from an enemy on the streets of an unnamed city.

Reflector is a new studio which has recruited 120 staff from the bustling AAA game development scene in Montreal. It has big ambitions for Unknown9 as a franchise, with a book trilogy, podcast episodes and comic books planned.