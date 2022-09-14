Triangle Strategy coming to PC next month

Square Enix's tactical RPG Triangle Strategy is on its way to PC next month.

Currently only available on Switch, the game will be available via Steam from 13th October.

If you're unfamiliar, you can check out some gameplay in the Steam announcement trailer below.

Watch on YouTube TRIANGLE STRATEGY | Steam Announcement Trailer

Triangle Strategy uses Square Enix's 2D-HD style, originated by Octopath Traveller.

Incidentally, Octopath Traveller is also available to play on PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass. A sequel was announced at yesterday's Nintendo Direct.

But back to Triangle Strategy. It takes place in the fantasy world of Norzelia where kingdoms are at war over salt resources.

Throughout the story, protagonist Serenoa Wolffort must balance his morals to shape the story, and engage in turn-based tactical combat with an ever-growing army of characters.

Malindy was impressed with the game on its Switch release earlier this year, describing it as an "enjoyable, if slow-burn tale" in her Triangle Strategy review.

On Steam, it's available to pre-order now with a pre-purchase discount of 10 percent. The digital deluxe edition is also available as part of a bundle with Various Daylife - an RPG by the same team that originally released on Apple Arcade but is heading to Switch, PS4, and PC this year.