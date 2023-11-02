This premium 4K BenQ gaming monitor is packed with features and it's over £150 off

Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, that isn't stopping our favourite retailers from discounting some great gaming and tech products.

BenQ has been around for years, and their monitors are known for great colour accuracy and reliability. This gaming monitor is a 4K panel that's packed with features including a fast refresh rate, HDR and plenty of ports, and it's down to £599.98 from Amazon right now. That's over £150 off its usual RRP, and is also available at the same price from Scan Computers.

You're getting a full 4K panel here with a blazing fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so you won't be making any compromises and picking and choosing between resolution and performance. That also means the moinitor supports the latest HDMI 2.1 standard.

There's also DisplayPort and a built in USB hub, so you can connect all of your devices without worrying about switching cables. The panel also supports HDR 600, so you'll get to enjoy great dynamic range with the latest games or when you're streaming your favourite movies and shows.