This great value 27-inch Dell monitor offers 165Hz gaming for just £104

If you're someone in the market for a more affordable gaming monitor, then Black Friday may well have come early for you here. This excellent Dell G2722HS is one of the better options in recent years from the big American manufacturer, and it's currently down to £104 from them directly with code GROUPON8.

Beng able to get this G2722HS for more than half off compared to its £239 list price represents quite the coup. This is largely because panels at this price are more affordable VA or TN options that come with lower refresh rates and smaller screen sizes. Compared to them, the 27-inch screen, 165Hz refresh rate and Fast IPS screen on offer are a large upgrade. You get more screen real estate, nicely smooth output and a panel type that brings sharper and more accurate colours than an equivalent sized TN option. It makes the G2722HS a great all-rounder, for both gaming and content creation.

VRR comes in both AMD and Nvidia flavours, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync supported to offer a tear-free gaming experience on any PC, while a quoted brightness of 350 nits is sure to keep images vibrant. What's more, it's also a pretty colour accurate panel and comes with a quoted 99 percent coverage of the sRGB gamut, making it a fine choice for colour-sensitive creative workloads too.

The G2722HS's port selection is decent, with a pair of HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2 input to provide flexibility with a wide range of devices, plus a 3.5mm audio jack for hooking up some external speakers. Design-wise, this Dell monitor features quite an angular look both on the panel's reverse and on the stand. It's a good-looking monitor that's sure to fit in well in your setup.

This deal from Dell on their G2722HS for £104 is quite ridiculous, and if you want to grab an affordable gaming monitor with a lot to like about it, this is definitely worth a look.