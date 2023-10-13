This 65-inch TCL 4K TV is now under £440

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Looking for a cheap 4K TV and don't want to spend over £450? If so, TCL is a great budget-friendly brand offering good value TVs for a lower price point. Sure, they might not have all the bells and whistles that a typical Digital Foundry-recommended TV might offer, but if you're simply looking to play your Xbox or PS5 on a big screen for less, there are plenty of decent options to consider.

One good deal in particular is this 65-inch TCL 65P639K 4K HDR TV. It's currently on sale with a £60 discount for just £439 at Amazon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Smaller variants that are in stock include a 50-inch version for only £279, and a 55-inch version for a bargain price of £319.

This TV has a 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, which, according to Digital Foundry, isn't great for fast-paced gaming, however, its "Games Master" feature, promises to optimise your picture settings so that you have the best gaming visuals the TV can offer, with the lowest latency possible. Its sleek bezeless design will also help enhance your immersive viewing experience.

If you're upgrading from a full HD TV to a 4K TV for the first time, this TCL TV will at least be a nice visual upgrade. Just don't expect QLED or OLED-level picture quality or performance.

This Android TV also lets you access all your favourite apps from Amazon Prime Video to Disney+ whilst Google Assistant lets you use your voice to control your TV.

If you're looking for a budget 4K TV with better contrast, colour, response times and viewing angles, you may want to opt for this TCL 65C641K 65-inch QLED TV for £579 (was £599) or if you have the extra cash to spare this TCL C741K 4K QLED 65-inch TV for £749 (was £799). Both have quantum dot panels, offering brighter highlights and improved contrasts.

We hope this helps you score a cheap 4K TV in time for the colder months when you can nestle in with your fave games and movies. If not we're certain we'll see more 4K TV deals in the lead up to the Black Friday sales next month. Check back for more of the best tech and gaming deals here at Jelly Deals and over at Digital Foundry if you're on the lookout for the best 4K TV for HDR gaming or other premium gaming tech goodness.