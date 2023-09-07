The super speedy Corsair MP600 PRO XT 2TB PCIe SSD is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon

Adding a PCIe SSD to your PC is a great way to improve loading times in games and speed up applications. It can also give you more space to store more of those games and apps at the same time.

It's generally a good idea to upgrade to an SSD, as new games like Starfield require you to have one. Other games like Baldur's Gate 3 and Diablo 4 may also struggle when trying to load on a hard drive.

Fortunately, there are lots of great SSD discounts around at the moment, including this deal on the very speedy Corsair MP600 Pro XT 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which has dropped to its lowest-ever-price on Amazon:

The Corsair MP600 Pro is one of the fastest SSDs for PC gaming you can get right now, thanks to its impressive sequential speeds of 7,100MB/s and 6,800 MB/s for reads and writes respectively, and a bonkers 1M IOPS and 1.2M IOPS for its random read and write speeds, so file transfer and game load times will drastically improve compared to an older PICe 3.0 or SATA SSD you might be using.

You get all the other sought-after SSD things like 2GB of SK hynix DDR4 DRAM and high-density TLC NAND which will ensure your new SSD is going to last for a long time after you've popped it on to your motherboard.

The MP600 Pro XT comes with a giant heatsink enclosure with an aluminium heat spreader, which is great to keep it cool under load in your PC, but it does mean it's too big to fit inside the PS5's enclosure for an internal SSD. If you want to upgrade your console with a new SSD, you can instead use the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX, or another of the best SSDs for the PS5 that suit your needs.

For PC users though you'll be hard-pressed to find many SSDs better than the MP600 Pro, and being able to pick up the 2TB version for under £100 is a great deal at the moment.

