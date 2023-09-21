The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD has just had a big price drop on Amazon

Using an external SSD can be a really easy way to give yourself more storage for your games and files, and they can be a big time-saver if you move between different PCs or consoles, removing the need to download a new game twice.

If you're a PS5 or Xbox Series X user with a large library of PS4 or Xbox One games, an external SSD is also a great way to store and play that library on your console without taking up space on the internal SSD.

Right now there's an excellent deal on the Samsung T7 shield 1TB external SSD, which has plummeted to its lowest-ever-price of just £63 at Amazon UK:

The Samsung T7 Shield has impressive sequential speeds of up to 1,050MB/s for reads and 1,000MB/s for writes over a USB 3.2 gen 2 connection, which is faster than even the best SATA SSDs, and a 10Gbps USB-C connection which together produce faster file transfers.

Those speeds also mean the T7 is good for playing games directly off the SSD on your PC, and is great for playing those older PS4 and Xbox One games too, although it won't be able to run newer PS5 and Xbox Series X/S titles due to their higher requirements. You can just use this SSD to store all of your new games cold, and then swap them around onto the internal SSD when you want to play them instead.

This version of the T7 has a more rugged and durable design, is drop-proof up to three metres, and is IP65 rated water and dust resistant, so if you do take it on the go you don't need to worry if it gets bashed about a bit.

Getting a terabyte of solid state storage for around £60 is a decent deal at the moment, but that storage having over 1000MB/s speeds and being portable for just over £60 is a really good deal.

