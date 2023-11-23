The Pokémon Company sets up 16ft Christmas tree made of plushies

The Pokémon Company is kicking things off for Christmas with a huge 5m (16.4ft) Poké Plush tree set up at the North Atrium in Westfield London.

The tree is made up of over 800 plushies, and in an artist's impression shared by the company it consists of numerous species including Ditto, Piplup and Grookey, all topped off with large Pikachu wearing a festive jumper.

The Poké Plush tree can be visited at the North Atrium in White City's Westfield shopping centre from today until 4th December. If you manage to get a visit in, please make sure to take a picture!

The Pokémon Company is also running a competition for UK residents, with one of 12 giant Pikachu plushies up for grabs. All you need do is share either a picture of the Poké Plush tree or any Pokémon Center plush in a wintery scene on Instagram, tag @PokemonNewsUK, and include #pokemoncenteruk.

That's not the only Christmas promotion The Pokémon Company is running this year. The company's also hosting Poké Post pop-up locations across the UK, France, and Germany where visitors will receive a Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet fun pack and Pokémon Together foil stamped card. Plus, they'll be able to post a set to a friend at the pop-up.

Poké Post has already been in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and will visit Lyon, Paris, Munich, Berlin, and Bochum before returning to the UK on 19th December at Queens Walk, London.

As you can see, the pop-ups also offer the chance to meet Eevee and Pikachu and snap a photo with them, but The Pokémon Company reminds fans that "all Pikachu and Eevee appearancecs are subject to change without notice due to weather or unforeseen circumstances".