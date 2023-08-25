The PlayStation 5 Disc console is back to £399 thanks to this limited time deal

Last month the standalone PlayStation 5 disc console received its first-ever discount, with many retailers in the UK taking £80 off its £480 RRP.

If you missed out on an opportunity to grab one back then, you'll be pleased to know the same promotion is back! You can once again pick up a new PS5 Standard console, as it's now being called, for £399. This offer will be valid until 7th September 2023.

Right now at Game you can also get a free gift with your £399.99 PS5, which include a selection of games or V-Bucks for Fortnite, which can net you a saving of up to £130:

Image credit: Counterplay Games/Gearbox Publishing

Bear in mind Game will charge a minimum £4.99 delivery charge too. If none of these free gifts take your fancy, you can instead get the standalone PS5 console by itself for £399 from Amazon UK, saving you a quid:

The PS5 is the fastest console around thanks to its impressive 7100 MB/s read speeds and 6800 MB/s write speeds from its 825GB internal SSD, and you can upgrade the console with even more fast storage by installing one of the best PS5 SSDs in its internal expandable storage slot.

And of course you get to play the amazing PlayStation exclusive games like Demon Souls, God of War Ragnarök, and the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which comes out on 20th October.

There's never been a better time to pick up a PS5 console, and if you want to find more deals on PS5 games and accessories have a look at our best PS5 deals hub to see what's on offer. Also make sure you're following the Deals topic on Eurogamer so you know when we publish a new deals article, you can do that using the tag underneath this article.