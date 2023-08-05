If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Metal Gear series has now sold over 60 million copies

Snake close up in Metal Gear Solid 2
Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake
Published on

The Metal Gear series has topped 60 million sales.

That's according to a new update posted on the official Konami website which reveals that the revered stealth series – which launched in 1987 – hit the milestone in the run up to June 2023.

As spotted by VGChartz, that's compared with 57.7m units sold in September 2021, and 59.3m units sold back in November 2022, intimating that 700,000 Metal Gear games have been sold in the last seven months alone... even though the series hasn't published a new mainline title since 2018.

Collectively, the stealth series has generated over $1bn – that's around £784 million – for publisher and developer, Konami, since it launched way back in 1987.

With Konami's Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 officially announced but still readying for its launch this October, it might seem premature to be discussing Vol. 2, but last month Matt reported that it appears that the second volume will indeed fan-favourite include Metal Gear Solid 4.

