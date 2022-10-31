The Logitech G Pro Superlight is almost £48 off today on Amazon

It's hard to overstate how important a good mouse is in getting the best gameplay out of your games. If you want to get to the top of the leaderboard or you just want to clear out a camp in record time, this is one of the best ways of upgrading your skills. Though you do have to regularly charge them, going wireless can help clear a little bit of the clutter getting in your way.

This is why Amazon's deals on tech are worth highlighting. In particular, the magenta coloured Logitech G Pro Superlight is £102.03/ $109.99- that's almost £48 cheaper than its normal price and a fairly decent 32 per cent discount.

Weighing just under 63 grams, the Logitech G Pro Superlight is a lightweight mouse with up to 70 hours of use on a single charge. This is an excellent size, more than capable of taking you through even the longest gaming session. Stated to have a 1ms report rate, it makes up for its flashy specs with its performance.

The Logitech G Pro Superlight is also capable of delivering 25600 DPI tracking, making it a solid choice, regardless of the type of gaming you do. As far as mice are concerned, it's on the slightly more expensive side but makes up for it in fast performance, battery life and looks.

The black version is also on sale for £115.02, with a lighter discount of 18 per cent, while the white version is down to £106.88. Both the black and white colourways are the same price as the magenta in the US. If you like magenta or don't mind the colour, it has the biggest saving out of the three colours in the UK.

If you want something slightly cheaper, the Logitech G Pro is one of the best mice you can buy and it's under £100. You can pick one of these up from Currys for £89.99 and those in the US can get one for$89.99 from Amazon US.

Now that you have a great mouse, you may be a nice laptop to go with it. Check out this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with £300 off. If you're looking for a different mouse, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is 35 per cent off right now. You can also have a look at our Twitter account @jelly_deals for the latest gaming deals.