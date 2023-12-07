The Game Awards 2023 live report and bingo
You read that right.Live
The Game Awards 2023 is tonight and we'll be reporting it live, right here. So if you need a quick summary of everything that's happened, or you simply want to watch it along with us then please do - we've got your back.
Oh, and this year there's bingo. That's right, in an effort to stay awake and keep ourselves entertained, we've come up with a bingo card full of things Geoff Keighley may or may not do during the show. We think you'll like it.
The Game Awards 2023 begins at the ungodly hour of half-past midnight in the UK (0.30am GMT) and is likely to run on way past 3am. But think of all the announcements! I know Geoff Keighley has changed the language away from "world premieres" for the event, which suggests he doesn't have many world premieres, but there's still likely to be lots to talk about. In fact - tease - we know of a few things.
So what will it be? We know the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is getting a release date but what will the release date be - "available immediately"? That'd be exciting. I love a stealth drop. And surely Kojima will be there, but to do what - properly unveil Death Stranding 2?
Then, of course, there are the awards themselves. Will Baldur's Gate 3 take the armful we think it will?
Whatever happens, The Game Awards will likely be the last big gaming event of the year. So join us if you can, and let's send the year off in style.
swedishfish says: I don't think I've ever turned up for a party more than 6 hours early before. Do you... errr... want any help in the kitchen?
Oh yes please! If you could make everyone a starter that would be wonderful.
Zombie-Hamster says: Recovering from a bug at the moment (actual one, not the game variety!) so unfortunately no chance I'm going to make it even to the start sadly! Enjoy everyone and look forward to catching up on the news in the morning.
Oh no! Well don't worry, we'll round it all up for you. I hope you feel better soon! Go get yourself a hot water bottle.
Lifeis2D (He/Him) says: Yep, Don't Nod Montreal's first project which a hint toward them being very proud of was dropped as a reply to myself last year and... obviously I am very very hyped for!
Oh nice!
Hey @manzirae I know it’s late notice but… can you find me a bear costume in LA 😏 https://t.co/ixIhyw8iZH— Very AFK (@Cromwelp) December 6, 2023
I just wanted to keep you abreast of this. Larian boss Swen Vincke may well be dressed in a suit of armour for the awards tonight, if the armour arrives in time! And word is that lead writer Adam Smith (formerly of Rock Paper Shotgun) may also be dressed as a bear. That's why this studio is in the running for Game of the Year, people.
Right! I'm off for a bit. Off to get my hair permed and nails done for later. See you in a while, crocodiles. Until midnight!
December 7, 2023
Hello, what's this - a tease from Don't Nod, the makers of Life is Strange? This is the original Life is Strange team, and the only tease we've seen so far points to a 1990s setting. So does this VHS.
Kami says: Ah, it's tonight. I've already had a horribly long day.
Oof. Well, take a load off and eschew sleep tonight to be with us. We'll take your mind right off it I promise!
Dead By Daylight and Prince of Persia also tweeting about The Game Awards - evidently because they've got something to show there.
It's true! Next Thursday night, FLUTE GUY returns to #TheGameAwards Orchestra with @lornebalfe— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 1, 2023
Welcome back @EustachePedro pic.twitter.com/d92MjsNexp
Flute Guy is back this year!
Tonight, we welcome @WonkaMovie and @DuneMovie star Timothée Chalamet to #TheGameAwards as a presenter.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 7, 2023
Watch the free global livestream at https://t.co/u70K4kSdGZ at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT.
👀 pic.twitter.com/67GXBfvnDx
And when they see his performance they'll say: "What a Wonka!"
MisterHC says: Question! And you brought this one on yourself. So, you say you know of things. Am not asking you to spill the beans….but are things you know of, worth staying awake for???
Haha - touché! Worth staying awake for? I've backed myself into an awkward corner here haven't I? The thing I am personally thinking of is a surprise but not a new game announcement, if that helps? That's about all I can say!
I wish these shows weren't so long but there's a lot of interest tonight for various reasons. Some of them I touched on above, but others, we can talk about together down here. I wonder, for instance, whether there'll be any remark made about the situation in Gaza. I know there's pressure on Geoff and the show to say something, but will he?
What do you think of the bingo card? Nice touch, isn't it. Shout out to Lucy from the design team who made it look nice, and to Ed on the news team who came up with it.
Welcome, welcome! Only seven hours to go. How will I ever concentrate on anything else?