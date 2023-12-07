The Game Awards 2023 live report and bingo

The Game Awards 2023 is tonight and we'll be reporting it live, right here. So if you need a quick summary of everything that's happened, or you simply want to watch it along with us then please do - we've got your back.

Oh, and this year there's bingo. That's right, in an effort to stay awake and keep ourselves entertained, we've come up with a bingo card full of things Geoff Keighley may or may not do during the show. We think you'll like it.

The Game Awards 2023 begins at the ungodly hour of half-past midnight in the UK (0.30am GMT) and is likely to run on way past 3am. But think of all the announcements! I know Geoff Keighley has changed the language away from "world premieres" for the event, which suggests he doesn't have many world premieres, but there's still likely to be lots to talk about. In fact - tease - we know of a few things.

So what will it be? We know the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is getting a release date but what will the release date be - "available immediately"? That'd be exciting. I love a stealth drop. And surely Kojima will be there, but to do what - properly unveil Death Stranding 2?

Then, of course, there are the awards themselves. Will Baldur's Gate 3 take the armful we think it will?

Whatever happens, The Game Awards will likely be the last big gaming event of the year. So join us if you can, and let's send the year off in style.

Image credit: Eurogamer

The official Game Awards livestream.