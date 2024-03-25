The Asus ROG Ally is down to £529 at John Lewis

The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console is currently £70 off at John Lewis, which is now the cheapest price to get the console new in the UK.

With the Amazon Spring Sale offering discounts on some top gaming tech, other retailers are keeping up competition with some discounts of their own.

The ROG Ally launched in June 2023, and back then it started at £699. Now it normally sits around £599, so this is a £70 discount on the regular price and the cheapest place to get it in the UK currently.

The ROG Ally weighs just over 600 grams, but it also packs in 16GB of LPDDR5 6400MHz memory and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD to store and run your games. You can also upgrade that with a new SSD or one of the best SD cards for the ROG Ally thanks to the expandable storage slot.

You can easily play all of your favourite games from your different libraries such as Steam and Xbox with the Armoury Crate software that can be accessed with a single button on the handheld. Playing Xbox titles on the ROG Ally is easy thanks to the Xbox-style controls, and you'll get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with your purchase.

When you aren't moving between locations, you can also plug the ROG ally into a dock, TV, monitor, or even the ROG XG Mobile external GPU with a mouse and keyboard to get a more traditional gaming experience.

