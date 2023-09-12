The 512GB Samsung Evo Plus micro SD card is only £25 at MyMemory

Prices continue to tumble on flash-based memory, with solid-state drives getting some of the best discounts, but there have also been some huge price drops on SD cards recently with some top performers receiving new lowest historical prices.

One such SD Card is the excellent Samsung Evo Plus, with the 512GB version now dropping to just £25 thanks to a price drop at MyMemory:

This is a great price for this SD Card when you consider that it was priced at over £90 when it was released two years ago, and its current MSRP is still around £52. Even in a vacuum, 512GB of micro SD storage for £25 is an impressive bargain.

It's not slow storage either - the Evo Plus has sequential read speeds of up to 130MB/s that you're unlikely to find in other cards at this price point. The Evo Plus also has excellent random speeds with minimum 4K IOPS, meaning that it has that important A2 rating so you can play games off it directly with solid performance, reinforcing it as one of the best cards for theSteam Deck and Nintendo Switch.

This is the sweet spot for micro SD cards storage wise, as 1TB cards are more than double the price and 512GB is more than enough for most. Switch games like Tears of the Kingdom need just over 18GB, so you won't need to worry there. And if you want to join in with the many players playing Baldur's Gate 3 on the Steam Deck, this card will help out for that 125GB requirement of space.

An added bonus is that the Evo Plus comes with a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card so you can use it in laptops and cameras that might only have a full-size SD card slot. It's a great card for image and file storage and transfer thanks to its water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop and wearout-proof protection.

The Samsung Evo Plus remains one of the best SD cards around, and this is now the lowest price it's ever been so if you need a storage boost this is the upgrade to get.

If you want to stay up-to-date on any future discounts on SD cards, SSDs, or other tech and gaming accessories, you can get notified when we write a new deals article by following the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below.