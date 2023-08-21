Tencent reviving Delta Force FPS franchise

First-person shooter franchise Delta Force is being brought back from the dead by Tencent.

Development is underway on a new game in the series for PC, consoles and mobile, made by Tencent's Timi Studio Group.

Expect to see the game revealed in full this week at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is broadcast online tomorrow night - Tuesday, 22nd August at 7pm UK time.

An early "tease" given to IGN included a first look at the game and a chat with producer Shadow Guo, who promised a new campaign mode "based on the movie Black Hawk Down".

"Players will be able to experience authentic and thrilling battles from the celebrated movie," Guo said. "Our team has extensively studied the movie and delved into the historical context respectfully. This dedicated research enabled us to recreate a truly authentic and immersive gaming experience that captures the essence of that monumental event."

A large-scale multiplayer PVP mode will also be included, with a player count higher than 32 people and combat across land, air and sea. It all sounds a bit Battlefield.

Delta Force was previously made by Californian studio Novalogic, which launched an initial game in 1998 for PC. Numerous sequels followed over the next decade, ending with Delta Force: Xtreme 2 in 2009.

The series previously tackled the events of Black Hawk Down in the 2003 PC (and later console) shooter Delta Force: Black Hawk Down.

Tune in tomorrow night here on Eurogamer for a good look at it in action!