Tencent has reportedly shut down "AAA multiplayer" studio Team Kaiju

"Team Kaiju doesn't appear to exist anymore."

Team Kaiju
Image credit: Team Kaiju
Tencent has reportedly shut down Team Kaiju, a subsidiary of TiMi Studio Group.

Although the closure has yet to be formally announced, a LinkedIn post from an alleged former employee there reveals that the official website, kaiju.gg, now only loads a 404 page, and the studio's former LinkedIn listing now leads to a "this LinkedIn Page isn't available" error.

"Team Kaiju doesn't appear to exist anymore," the developer noted. "No announcement from Tencent. Most of the folks there were amazing. I wish them the best for the future."

"In a LinkedIn post, one of the ex-developers of the studio noted that the Team Kaiju website doesn't work, and the studio doesn't appear to exist anymore. According to LinkedIn, there is no one currently working at Team Kaiju," said noted leaker and video game researcher, Kurakasis.

"Team Kaiju was working on an AAA multiplayer game, and the studio was co-founded by former Halo 4 design director Scott Warner and Battlefield veteran Rosi Zagorcheva. Warner left in April this year, and Zagorcheva in April 2022."

If true, it's not clear when or why the studio was closed but according to Kurakasis, shortly after this LinkedIn message was published, Tencent filed a trademark for "Team Jade" in Europe.

We've reached out to Tencent for comment and will update as/when we receive a response from the company.

