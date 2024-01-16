Take Two and Remedy in trademark dispute over 'R' logo

Take Two Interactive has entered a trademark dispute with Remedy Entertainment, and says the latter's logo resembles the R* of Rockstar Games.

Remedy revealed this logo in a blog post back in April last year. "The bullet in the letter R in the old logo represented the era of Max Payne, but the Remedy of now is much bigger than a single game; we have a whole portfolio of games, new and old," it wrote at the time. "It was time to update and redefine our visual identity to bring more consistency, showcase our evolution over the years, and better express our vision of today's Remedy."

The new logo is a stylised R, but as reported by RespawnFirst, this has been opposed by Take-Two as "there exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public".

Two trademark claims for variations of the logo were filed in May, shortly after the logo was revealed.

Both claims were opposed by Take-Two. As of September last year, both claims remain opposed.

Eurogamer has contacted Remedy for more information.

Take-Two has been involved in a number of trademark and copyright claims in the last couple of years against various businesses and products.

As reported by Eurogamer, It Takes Two developer Hazelight was hit by a trademark claim in 2021 for the game's name - the developer abandoned its own trademark.