If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sunless Sea studio Failbetter Games reaches "mutually agreeable settlement" with former creative director

Drawing "a line under their long-standing disagreements".

Artwork of a chained shark from Sunless Sea.
Image credit: Failbetter Games
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Sunless Sea developer Failbetter Games has reached a "mutually agreeable settlement" with Alexis Kennedy, the company's founder and former creative director, following years of public feuding and legal threats.

There's little detail on what exactly has been agreed between the two parties - though the statement claims this settlement covers "all their disputes".

"Failbetter and Alexis Kennedy are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable settlement of all their disputes, and by such settlement have drawn a line under their long-standing disagreements," reads a brief statement from Failbetter posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

"Failbetter and Alexis Kennedy are excited to return their full attention to making games that people love."

Kennedy shared the statement, and added: "Buried the goddamn hatchet. My thanks to everyone over there who was ready to sort this out. This really is an end to it, and I wish em the best of luck."

Failbetter and Kennedy parted ways in 2016 following the successful launch of Sunless Sea, when Kennedy said he wished to work independently. A year later he founded his own micro-studio Weather Factory, which eventually launched occult library game Book of Hours.

In 2018, Kennedy contributed to a Eurogamer report into Failbetter's management and studio culture following his departure.

A year later, Kennedy was accused of exploitative behaviour by two women - former colleagues - which he denied at the time and described as "malicious misrepresentation".

The years since have seen the two parties involved in messy legal proceedings over a variety of issues, including the legal ownership of the company, as Kennedy himself has said he is the victim of "cancellation".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch