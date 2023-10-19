If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Streamer's Shiba Inu to become first dog speedrunner at AGDQ 2024

Give him a round of ap-paws.

A Shiba Inu smiles at the camera
Image credit: JSR_ (YouTube)
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Streamer JSR_'s pet Shiba Inu, Peanut Butter, will become the first ever dog to speedrun a game during Awesome Games Done Quick in January 2024.

Peanut Butter will speedrun Gyromite, a puzzle platformer released on the NES which used the Robotic Operating Buddy accessory. Peanut Butter uses a custom controller and you can see him in action completing the game in 25 minutes and 29 seconds on YouTube.

As you can see in the video, JSR_ directs Peanut Butter to press buttons and gives him a reward for doing so. "This took years of training," JSR_ said, adding that no assistance, autofire, macro, or states were used.

Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?Watch on YouTube

The speedrun category Peanut Butter is listed under for AGDQ is Dog Assistance, the first and hopefully not the last submission we'll see for pets.

In a short trailer created by JSR_ to celebrate Peanut Butter's AGDQ debut, we can see the pup enjoys playing and throwing around his stuffed toys when he's not working hard in training.

JSR_ will be speedrunning at AGDQ 2024 himself, with a 40 minute slot for an Any% run of Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse on the Famicom.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments