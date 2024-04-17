SteamWorld Heist 2 takes to the sea for long-awaited sequel

SteamWorld Heist is back, making its way down from space and onto the seven seas.

SteamWorld Heist 2 was announced at today's Nintendo Indie World showcase, giving us a taste of what is in store for the series' next outing.

And, what exactly is that? Well, a high-seas adventure, in which players will set sail as Captain Leeway as they endevour "solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that's causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode". You can check out SteamWorld Heist 2's announcement trailer in the video below.

As with its predecessor, SteamWorld Heist 2 players can expect turn-based ricochet gameplay, so aim those bullets with care. The sequel will also introduce a new job system, which will provide "a greater level of customisation and endless ways to strategise".

The developer said SteamWorld Heist 2 will give players over 35 hours of gameplay on its release, which is set for 8th August across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

In the meantime, it is worth checking out the original SteamWorld Heist while you wait. "SteamWorld Heist is filled with wit and invention," our Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's SteamWorld Heist review from 2015. "Like any master burglar, it's plundered wisely, but it's got plenty of its own tricks to balance that out."

For everything else announced by Nintendo this afternoon, you can check out our Indie World Showcase roundup here, featuring cats, frogs and pirates but - alas - no Silksong.