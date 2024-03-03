Steam smashes yet another concurrent record with 36.4m simultaneous players recorded earlier today

Steam's done it again: another weekend, another concurrent user record broken and a new one set.

According to SteamDB, over 34.5 million of us were simultaneously online earlier today, setting an all-new concurrent user record of 34,649,583 players.

And of those players, 11,146,564 users weren't just idling, but actively playing a game when the record was set.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Will Pokémon take Palworld down?Watch on YouTube

Before today, the digital platform had a record of 34.2m users, although that was broken yesterday when Steam secured 34.2m online players.

Steam's concurrent counts initially began to climb around the time the world began going into lockdowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Stuck inside with nothing else to do but bake bread and play video games, Steam's numbers began to rise, but to Valve's credit, those numbers haven't really stopped climbing, as today's new record attests.

Image credit: Valve / SteamDB

As for what games we're playing? Well, according to SteamDB's real-time chart, Counter-Strike 2 is as popular as ever, securing a whopping 1.4m concurrent players in the last 24 hours. Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Helldivers 2 have all proved popular, too, clocking up 727,000, 638,000, 455,000, and 429,000 simultaneous players, respectively.

Naraka: Bladepoint, Palworld, and Last Epoch have been busy, too, as all have recorded over 200,000 concurrent users in the last 24 hours.