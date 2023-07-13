Square Enix "thinking about" Final Fantasy 16 DLC, Yoshida says

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has discussed the possibility of story DLC.

Previously, Yoshida confirmed the "one-off" game was a complete story and DLC to expand its narrative was not in the works, though this could change depending on fan reception.

Now, in a new interview with GamerBraves, Yoshida noted fan interest in further stories set in Valisthea and said the team was now "thinking about our options".

Final Fantasy 16 Spoiler Free Review.

"As you know, going into Final Fantasy 16, the one thing we wanted was to create a full complete story, something that you can enjoy from beginning to end 100 percent without any DLC and I think we were able to do that," he said.

"But now we understand we're getting feedback from players that have played the game and a lot of players want to see more and we know that and understand that.

"For us, we're taking that and then thinking about our options moving forward, so hopefully in the near future we can have something that we can give to you all."

As for what that DLC might entail, in another interview with Kakuchopurei Yoshida was asked which character - other than Clive - he'd like to play as.

"Personally, I would make Cid playable. He is such an interesting character with his complex life and background story," said Yoshida, adding that this is just personal preference and not official.

Localisation director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox, meanwhile, said he'd like to make Torgal the dog playable. I can fully agree with this.

Further, the pair discussed which Eikons they would consider including in possible DLC. For Yoshida, Alexander was most appealing.

"When you think about Clive's abilities, you can speed up time or reverse time when equipping Alexander," he said. "Alexander could be Rosalith Castle! The castle could transform into the Eikon itself in a cool manner! It won't fit in the game, but it would be really cool to do."

"I would love to see Hades come around and burn the whole world, that would be cool," said Koji Fox.

Could DLC also focus on water Eikon Leviathan? Or provide more background on the Fallen? What would you like to see expanded upon?