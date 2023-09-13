If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation's next State of Play airs this Thursday, focusing on third-party games

Coming 2023 "and beyond".

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

State of Play, Sony's irregular series of PlayStation showcases, is returning tomorrow, 14th September, with a focus on previously announced indie and third-party games.

Sony hasn't yet indicated how long this latest broadcast is likely to last, but things kick off at 10pm tomorrow in the UK/11pm CEST/2pm PT/5pm ET.

Anyone hoping for some juicy first-party news - or even another quick look at Spider-Man 2: Spider-Mens - should temper their expectations. "Tomorrow's broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles," says the PlayStation Blog.

Newscast: Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos and potential launch titles discussed.Watch on YouTube

Specifically, it'll cover "indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners" that are arriving in 2023 "and beyond" - so probably no chance of a Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC announcement then.

Those eager to explore Sony's third-party wares should point themselves in the direction of YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok at 11pm UK time tomorrow. For those that can't make it, Eurogamer will be covering all the big reveals through the new-fangled medium of words.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch