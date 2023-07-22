Silent Hill: Ascension creators are also working on an "interactive streaming series" for Borderlands

The team behind the mysterious "interactive streaming series" Silent Hill: Ascension is also working on a similar project for Borderlands.

Borderlands EchoVision Live was announced at San Diego Comic-Con where Genvid Entertainment confirmed it was working on an interactive streaming series that explores the "(mis)adventures of eight unsuspecting tourists who find themselves in peril, marooned on Eden-6 after setting off on an Adventure Safari to follow in the footsteps of Vault Hunters and bask in their glory".

SILENT HILL: Ascension | An Inside Look.

As yet, there's no video or a release date, but a press release reveals that "what's meant to be a three-week vacation turns into a permanent nightmare when the tourists find themselves stranded in the backwater town of Greywater Junction".

"Surrounded on all sides by cutthroats, bandits, and low-thread-count sheets, these unfortunate dilettantes must overcome their fears, failings, and greed in order to band together, rise to the occasion, and avoid the many, MANY bullets with their names on them," the presser teases.

Like Silent Hill: Ascension, EchoVision will be "designed from the ground-up with massive community involvement at the core of the experience, global participants will directly impact how this Borderlands adventure unfolds".

"The audience will engage to determine how these zeroes to sort-of-heroes rise to the occasion to take on the increasingly dire threats to Greywater Junction. Reputations, relationships, and even rewards are at stake – and the actions of millions will determine these characters' fates," Genvid explains (cheers, PC Gamer).

Silent Hill: Ascension was one of the more mysterious projects announced alongside the news that Bloober Team was remaking the horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2. Last month, however, we got an "official trailer" – which is more than we had last time – and confirmation that it's still on track to release at some point later this year.

Interestingly, the project is described as a "streaming series" rather than a game – which is a tad perplexing, given the trailer clearly looks like a game – and claims to feature "multiple main characters around the world as they confront horrors unleashed in their communities", which sounds a little like Supermassive's Until Dawn and Dark Pictures multi-lead horror adventures.

After what feels like an eternity of leaks, Konami officially revived its long-dormant Silent Hill series with a flurry of activity in October, starting with a remake of horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2, which is being developed by Bloober Team for PC and PS5 as a timed console exclusive.