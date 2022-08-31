Save up to 90 per cent during Humble's Summer Sale

If you're looking to get a new game to play for less, Humble is always a good place to go and find a deal thanks to their various bundles, the Humble Choice subscription, and their daily deals. Right now is an even better time to find a deal thanks to Humble's summer sale which is running now until the 6th of September.

There are nearly 200 different games and DLCs with discounts in the full Humble Summer Sale, including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Deep Rock Galactic: Deluxe Edition, and No Man's Sky which are all half price so you can start exploring space for less.

There are even bigger discounts on popular games like Doom Eternal which has a 60 per cent discount, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is also 60 per cent off down to just £18, and the enormous Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Edition has an equally large 70 per cent discount making it just over £25.

Remember that a percentage of your purchases go to charity when you buy with Humble , which is always a good excuse to make the most of their discounts. We've picked out some of the best deals available in the Humble Summer Sale down below:

You can save a further 20 per cent on all your purchases in the sale if you have a Humble Choice membership, which will also get you some more free games. Have a read of this article to find out more about Humble's subscription service.

Make sure you have a full browse of the full Humble Summer sale so you don't miss out on all the good discounts they have.