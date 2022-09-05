Save 65 per cent on this 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SD card

Handheld gaming is in a great spot at the moment, with powerful consoles like the Nintendo Switches and the Steam Deck allowing gamers to play so many different kinds of games wherever they may be.

With so many great games out there, from Pokémon to Monster Hunter, it can be very easy to fill out your library of Switch games quickly, and it's just as easy to have a giant Steam library. If you want to store as many of those games on your handheld at once you'll need to get some external storage to help.

MicroSD cards are excellent now, with large amounts of fast storage available for not very much. A great example is the 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro card, which has speeds of up to 170MB/s read and 90MB/s write so your games will install and load nice and fast. It's also got a huge 65 per cent discount at Amazon right now, making it just £20.

For reference on how much space you need for games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch takes up around 7GB of memory storage, while Metroid Dread uses about 4.5GB of storage. Steam Deck games are easier to work out as you can see how much space is needed on the Steam store before you buy.

If you are going to be downloading huge games on the Steam Deck, or you want to have every game you own ready to go on your Switch, then you can get the 400GB version of the SanDisk Extreme Pro for just £87, which is a 54 per cent discount from its regular £189 price.

Both these cards come with an SD card adapter too, so if you're planning on using these to transfer files, like photos from a camera, you can easily insert the card into your PC or Laptop's SD card reader by using the adapter.

Whichever card you get is sure to be a good upgrade to your handheld console's storage.