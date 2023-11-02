If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Samsung's Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is down to just £129 at Amazon

A 165Hz display at a bargain price.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

We're still over three weeks away from Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't already great discounts on excellent gaming tech already.

Amazon discounts a range of technology products during sales events, and this Samsung Odyssey G3 is down to its lowest price at just £129. This is a real bargain for a display capable of refreshing at 165Hz.

Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch gaming monitor - £129 from Amazon UK (was £200)

Buy now

This is going to be great if you're a heavy online, mulitplayer gamer where seeing every frame matters. It's also ideal if you're a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S console owner where high frame rates are supported in many online titles. And with AMD FreeSync Premium support, there will be minimal tearing and smooth visuals.

You won't have to switch cables around thanks to HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity here. In fact, Samsung is practically inviting you to buy two of these things thanks to the slim bezels that will make it easy on the eyes if you're into widescreen gaming or like to use multiple monitors for productivity.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals Gaming Monitors PC PS5 Samsung Electronics Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments