Samsung's Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is down to just £129 at Amazon

We're still over three weeks away from Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't already great discounts on excellent gaming tech already.

Amazon discounts a range of technology products during sales events, and this Samsung Odyssey G3 is down to its lowest price at just £129. This is a real bargain for a display capable of refreshing at 165Hz.

This is going to be great if you're a heavy online, mulitplayer gamer where seeing every frame matters. It's also ideal if you're a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S console owner where high frame rates are supported in many online titles. And with AMD FreeSync Premium support, there will be minimal tearing and smooth visuals.

You won't have to switch cables around thanks to HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity here. In fact, Samsung is practically inviting you to buy two of these things thanks to the slim bezels that will make it easy on the eyes if you're into widescreen gaming or like to use multiple monitors for productivity.