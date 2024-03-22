Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami founds new company

Shinji Mikami, the legendary developer behind Resident Evil and a string of other classics, has founded a new company.

Titled as KAMUY Inc., the new company was spotted in a biography for Mikami listed on the official Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered website (thanks, Gematsu). Mikami worked as creative producer on the original Shadows of the Damned game, though is not thought to be directly involved in its upcoming remake.

Mikami announced he was quitting his studio Tango Gameworks in February 2023, after 12 years as its CEO. At the time, it was unclear what Mikami would end up doing next.

But in October last year, Mikami suggested he was returning to game development, following the end of a non-compete clause. "Now that I've broken the spell of non-competition on myself, I guess I should get to work," Mikami wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Mikami's website bio mentions KAMUY Inc. by name, though does not go into further detail. | Image credit: Grasshopper Manufacture

Mikami served as director on numerous Resident Evil games during his long tenure at Capcom, and also helped on some of the publisher's more experimental fare such as PN03, Viewtiful Joe and Killer7.

After setting up Tango Gameworks, Mikami directed The Evil Within and served as executive producer on its sequel, and also oversaw Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush.