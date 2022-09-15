Razer's Nommo gaming speakers are a third off at Amazon

A good set of speakers can be a great upgrade to your work or gaming setup, allowing you to give your head and ears a rest from wearing headphones without compromising what you're listening to.

If you're looking for a new pair of speakers that will deliver all the sounds from your games, TVs, music, and films, then Razer's Nommo 2.0 speakers are a great option, and they're discounted by 33 pefr cent at Amazon right now.

The Razer Nommo can deliver ultra-clear and sharp sound thanks to the custom woven glass fibre 3-inch drivers. This glass fibre inside the speaker cones affect the vibrations which produces a tighter sound with higher frequencies, making it easier to hear distinct audio layers and details.

If you're a bass lover then the Nommos will be up your alley too. They feature rear-facing bass ports, each engineered to deliver increased bass output for a fuller, richer range of audio. There is also a separate bass control knob allowing you to fine-tune the output perfectly, and you won't have to worry about distortion thanks to the automatic gain control.

The Nommos are really easy to set up as well, they connect to your PC via USB and then can be easily controlled thanks to the easy-to-access 3.5mm headphone jack and main volume and bass volume controls right on the speaker, so there’s no need to mess around with audio settings in your computer or to keep going under your desk to plug things in.

As is the case with many of Razer's products, the Nommo speakers have a striking design, with the sleek black jet-engine-like profile that will certainly stand out on your desk. They are 220mm tall, 135mm in diameter at the base, and the speakers themselves are 112mm in diameter and 170mm long, which is big for speakers but they will look as good as they sound.

There are lots of different styles of speakers out there with different shapes and sizes that focus on different things to deliver a unique sound. Digital foundry has a great guide on the best gaming speakers that helps to explain what to look out for.

The Razer Nommos are a great budget option if you're looking for some gaming speakers, especially with the 33 per cent discount they have right now. Razer has lots of other great gaming accessories that you can pair with the speakers to make your desk look extra snazzy, like the Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard which is on sale for £109 at Amazon right now.

