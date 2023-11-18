PUBG Studios' Project Black Budget will release sooner than expected, says publisher Krafton

It looks like PUBG Studios' upcoming extraction shooter, Project Black Budget, will drop in the second half of 2024.

That's according Krafton's most recent financial report, which hints that the PvPvE shooter may release on the earlier side of its original 2024-2025 estimate.

Project Black Budget first came to light in a different Krafton financial report earlier this year, described as a project destined to "challenge ourselves to popularise the extraction shooter genre based on our PUBG production and service experience".

Now listed under Krafton's "Major Pipeline Titles", Project Black Budget leads the list, and confirms the game is in development at PUBG Studios and is "targeting launch in 2H24" – the second half of 2024, in other words.

It also looks as though the shooter will be coming to console as well as PC platforms, too, although firm details have yet to be clarified.

Other games listed as "major pipeline titles" include "The Next Subnautica", which is expected to release in the first half of 2025, and Project Gold Rush, an action-adventure sandbox game by Vector North that's slated to arrive around the same time (thanks, GamesHorizon).

Krafton is set to launch its "first Canadian AAA game studio". Led by former Ubisoft game director, Patrik Méthé - "a prominent figure with over 20 years of experience in leadership roles on some of the world’s most renowned franchises" – the studio is set on hiring 150 people over the next three years, including positions in animation, programming, and HR.

Producer Benoit Frappier, game director Frédéric Duroc, and technology director Martin Paradis have already joined Méthé on this new venture.