PS5 V2 DualSense controller with longer battery life listed by retailer

A new model of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller with improved battery life has been spotted on a retailer website.

The V2 version of the controller is currently listed on Best Buy Canada at $89.99 and while its features are almost identical to that of the regular DualSense, there are a couple of notable differences.

The V2 DualSense will have an "exceptional 12-hour battery life, on a full charge" according to the Best Buy listing, and also includes the DualSense charging station (which usually must be bought separately).

Eurogamer Newscast: News Quiz of the Year 2023!

Although the listing doesn't specify the battery capacity of the V2 DualSense, 12 hours is a lot longer than the average battery life of the original model which I've found to be about six hours.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment on the V2 DualSense controller.

At its recent CES 2024 press conference, Sony demoed a car being driven and parked with a DualSense controller. You could drive from the top of the country to the bottom non-stop on 12 hours of battery! (Neither I nor Sony recommend using the DualSense to drive a car.)