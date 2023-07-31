Last chance today! Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

PS5 system beta adds new accessibility feature using second controller for assistance

Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 system software beta which adds several new options, including accessibility features, quality of life updates, and support for expanded storage.

The beta was announced by Hideaki Nishino on the official PlayStation blog earlier today, along with what to expect and how users can take part.

One of PlayStation's latest accessibility features allows for a second controller to be added to an account to act as an assist controller. Together, the two controllers will act as one, making it easier, for example, for parents to help children on a difficult section of a game.

Elsewhere, controller haptics during navigation of the PS5 have been added, and can be switched on to aid players with visual or hearing disabilities.

PSN's social features will get a bit of an overhaul too. Inviting and joining friends' game sessions can be done directly from the friends list, and invitations can be sent to multiple friends at once. Emoji reactions have also been added to chat.

General quality of life updates include being able to search for games in your library (revolutionary!) and the ability to disable that annoying beep sound whenever you turn your PS5 on and off (innovation!).

Game Help cards, which show hints without spoilers on progression, have been given a visual update which makes details easier to find. Finally, of note, the limit for SSD storage has been increased from 4TB to 8TB.

The beta is rolling out today, and "selected" users will be invited to take part via email. Currently, it's currently available in the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. The update is planned for release globally "later this year".

Eurogamer.net Merch