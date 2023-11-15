PlayStation Plus lineup for November includes day one release Teardown

Sony has released its PlayStation Plus lineup for November.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to get their hands on sandbox heist game Teardown (PS5) from today, 15th November. This is a day one release for those on Sony's Extra and Premium tiers.

You can see a little trailer for Teardown in the video below.

Then, on 21st November, the following games will be available on the service:

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4)

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4)

Superliminal (PS4, PS5)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4, PS5)

Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4)

River City Melee Mach!! (PS4)

Those on the Premium subscription tier will also get the following classic titles to take out for a spin:

Grandia (PS4, PS5)

Jet Moto (PS4, PS5)

Up (PS4, PS5)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS4/PS5)

PaRappa the Rapper 2 (PS4)

We first got an inkling that Up would be coming to the service earlier this month, when the game popped up on the Taiwanese ratings board.

The news has caused some dismay with Sony fans who still think the company "[needs] to pick better titles". This then kicked off a broader discussion about what games Sony is prioritising to bring into its Classics Catalogue.

