PlayStation 5 dashboard updated to show streamable games

Sony has added a new icon to the PlayStation 5 UI to indicate which games can be streamed.

Cloud streaming of PS5 games was recently added for PS Plus Premium subscribers, along with existing PS4, PS3 and PS2 games.

Now, alongside this addition, a new icon can be found underneath any game that can be streamed - if you're a PS Plus Premium subscriber.

PushSquare noticed the change and I checked it myself, as per the screenshots below. Cyberpunk 2077, a PS5 game, can now be streamed, as can NieR Replicant, a PS4 game recently added to the catalogue. Both now have a new cloud and PS Plus icon next to the name.

Image credit: Eurogamer

PS5 streaming began in Europe on 23rd October and will be available in the US from 30th October as part of a staggered roll-out. It's available in the same countries PS Plus Premium's streaming functionality is already accessible.

It means those subscribers can play PS5 Game Catalogue games, Game Trials, and digital games purchased via cloud streaming on PS5.

4K video output and up to 60fps are supported.