Player-made Call of Duty maps removed from Fortnite Creative 2.0

Player recreations of Call of Duty maps in Fortnite's Creative 2.0 mode are being removed, in accordance with the updated policy set out by Epic Games.

Creative 2.0, which launched last month, allows players to add custom assets and programming to their creations on PC. Shortly after it became available, Epic updated their terms and conditions to allow players to create and publish remakes of old Fortnite maps from Chapter 1.

Epic also reiterated that players are not allowed to use Creative 2.0 to "create, publish, or monetise content based on others' copyrighted IP", though that did not stop players.

Now, players are reporting that their recreations of Call of Duty maps are being taken down.

Mist Jawa, who recreated the Rust map from Modern Warfare 2 under a project titled Modern Fortfare, stated their maps had been taken offline by Epic Games. They have also since removed any tweets and YouTube videos containing footage of Modern Fortfare, presumably at Epic's request.

yes 😔 — Mist Jawa (@MistJawaYT) April 3, 2023

Esports YouTuber Jake Lucky reported the removals were occurring due to Activision sending out DMCA takedowns, accompanied with footage of Jawa's Rust map, which it's likely Epic has itself now complied with.