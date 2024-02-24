Play SCP-inspired open-world multiplayer Once Human's beta next month

Once Human – a multiplayer open-world supernatural survival game coming to PC and mobile devices – is running a fresh beta test from 28th March, 2024.

"Once Human is an SCP-inspired multiplayer open-world survival game, where teams of players use firearms and supernatural abilities to survive against the unknowable and powerful Aberrant creatures that threaten the last remnants of mankind," teases a press release. "Players must band together to unite survivors, rebuild the territory, and uncover the mysteries of their enemies – or risk destruction."

Once Human - Official Multiplayer Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2024 Once Human - Official Multiplayer Trailer

The second highest-ranked multiplayer online survival game on Steam wishlists right now, the game has reportedly "garnered significant player attention during its last Beta", clocking up over 300,000 sign-ups within a week.

The new beta will include a monster with a drill-bit head, "innovative game elements", and Eternaland, your personal hub wherein you'll get to construct buildings, solve puzzles, and explore territories. You can also expect to spend time in the "brand-new PVP season", too.

Oh. And there's a magic alpaca.

Sign up at Once Human's website to register your interest and be in with a chance of joining in. Be warned, though – although the game is slated to come to Steam, for now only mobile players can pre-register; pre-registration for PC users "will soon be available".

Once Human is expected to release Q3 (July-September) 2024.