Peter Molyneux's blockchain business sim Legacy gets October release

Build in action.

Legacy releases in October for PC and Mac
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Legacy, the upcoming blockchain business sim from Fable creator Peter Molyneux, is set to release next month, on 26th October.

According to the game's publisher Gala Games, which specialises in this blockchain/Web3 business, Legacy's upcoming launch is "more than just a game release". In its words, this is "the beginning of an extraordinary journey where creativity, strategy, and business innovation meet".

As someone who remains more than a touch sceptical about blockchain, I feel this remains to be seen.

Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

When Legacy was announced back in 2021, Molyneux described the game as "a creative entrepreneur's dream come true". Players will be able to own a "Land NFT" and this will then mean you will be able to "start your own in-game blockchain business association".

There will also be access to Legacy Keys that can be lent to others to start an in-game business and become partners. Profits of the game's Cryptocurrency LegacyCoin will then be shared.

Back in December 2021, it was said that Legacy had already raked in around $53m (£40m).

With the option to purchase imaginary land in the game, Legacy's most expensive land plot, "London", went for $900k. Of course, that was almost two years ago, when Blockchain was a bit of a buzz word in the industry and many others were also jumping aboard the somewhat controversial trend train.

Legacy, which is set to release across PC and Mac, has some heavy video game release date competition. October will also see the launch of several highly-anticipated titles, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Lords of the Fallen, to name a few.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Comments
