Original The Settlers creator's Pioneers of Pagonia now has a demo on Steam

Ahead of December's early access.

Image credit: Envision Entertainment
If you've been eyeing up Pioneers of Pagonia, the lovely looking new city builder from original The Settlers designer Volker Wertich, there's some good news; ahead of its early access launch on 13th December, a demo is now available on Steam.

Pioneers of Pagonia was revealed back in February, promising a city building adventure set across the mysterious islands of Pagonia, where players must work to steadily increase their reach and influence among the islands' many (not always friendly) inhabitants through resource gathering, production, economic expansion, and exploration.

When Pioneers of Pagonia enters early access in December, only some of its final features will be available, including procedural map generation, over 40 different building types, plus more than 70 different goods and dispersed production chains. The likes of co-op play, new buildings, new production chains, and other improvements are expected to arrive in the six months or so of development planned ahead of a full 1.0 release.

Pioneers of Pagonia's in-Game reveal trailer.

Pioneers of Pagonia's newly launched Steam demo features three maps to explore and exploit as players attempt to "build and manage a thriving community of thousands of detailed inhabitants and experience the deep city-building strategy gameplay".

It arrives alongside a preliminary roadmap for Pioneers of Pagonia's early access journey, with Wertich and his studio Envision Entertainment saying co-op mode, an expanded productivity display, subsurface mining, and the fishing hut should all arrive at some point in Q1 2024. Initial pricing details have also been shared, and Pioneers of Pagonia is set to cost £25.99/€29.99/$29.99 USD when it enters Steam early access on 13th December.

