Nvidia celebrates Platinum Jubilee with a ray-traced Minecraft street party

Nvidia has created a new map within Minecraft powered by RTX technology to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Built by artist Ushio Tokura, the map features a full recreation of Buckingham Palace and Pall Mall, along with a street party that includes bunting, cake, champagne and a game of pin the tail on the corgi (I hope they got permission from the council).

The map took three designers 650 hours within two weeks to build, 45m blocks and covers a virtual area of roughly 830,000 square feet.

As players move down the Mall, they will be able to see Buckingham Palace and the Victoria Memorial fully immersed in ray-traced global illumination.

The map also transforms at night, with fireworks and a light show filling the skies above Buckingham Palace, which as you might guess uses real-time ray tracing to realistically light up the world around players.

To fully experience the map, you'll need an Nvidia RTX GPU and a copy of Minecraft for Windows with ray-tracing toggled on.

You can download the maphere.