Microsoft confirms Xbox controllers in short supply

Microsoft has confirmed a shortage of Xbox controllers in the UK as major retailers have sold out of stock.

As VGC reports, the official Microsoft Store currently has no controllers available in any colour, while retailers GAME, Smyths, Argos and Currys also have no stock.

Amazon UK does have the Carbon Black controller in stock at the time of writing, but third-party prices for a new (not used) controller start at £93.99 (official price is £54.99).

"We know it may be hard finding Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply disruptions," a Microsoft spokesperson said. "We're working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this. Please check with your local retailer for availability."

The Xbox Design Lab is still taking orders for custom controllers, including the newly released Pride controller.

The service FAQ states: "We aim to have the controller in your hands within 28 days of placing your order". It's unclear if this is still the case, or is yet to be updated.

Stock shortages have been a major issue this console generation, so far impacting Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo, predominantly because of the global chip shortage.

Sony, meanwhile, could be set to unveil a new "pro" PS5 controller soon.