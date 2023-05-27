If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Media Molecule appoints its new creative director

The Beech Boy.

LittleBigPlanet
Media Molecule
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Media Molecule has appointed former lead designer John Beech as its new creative director.

Beech steps in to replace co-founder Mark Healy, who left the studio last month after 17 years.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: PlayStation Showcase saw Sony fumble its first-party future plans.

"Today we're extremely honoured to introduce you to our new Creative Director - @Johnee_B!" the studio tweeted.

"John has been a crucial part of Media Molecule for 14 years, and a community member before that. We're so excited that John will be leading us on our new journey here at the studio!"

In response, Beech - who has been at the studio since 2009 after his LittleBigPlanet user-generated content got him noticed by the team - said that he "could not be more honoured to take on the role", adding that the Media Molecule team "are without a doubt some of the most incredibly creative people I have ever had the privilege to know".

"I will strive to do my upmost to make them, and the Mm coMmunity proud!" Beech added.

As Wes explained for us at the time, Mark Healey co-founded Media Molecule in 2006 in Guildford alongside Kareem Ettouney, Alex Evans and David Smith, after working at Fable developer Lionhead (and creating Rag Doll Kung Fu, the first non-Valve game on Steam). Media Molecule's first game was 2008 PlayStation 3 user-generated content platformer LittleBigPlanet, which did well enough that Sony bought the company two years later in 2010.

Healey went on to work on 2011's LittleBigPlanet 2, 2013's Tearaway and, most recently, PlayStation 4 game Dreams.

ICYMI, Media Molecule is set to discontinue live support for its game-making Dreams after 1st September 2023.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch