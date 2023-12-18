If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Max Payne, Alan Wake 2 voice actor James McCaffrey dies aged 65

Following cancer diagnosis.

James McCaffrey
Image credit: Remedy
James McCaffrey, best known for his voice work as Max Payne, has passed away at the age of 65.

McCaffrey leant his voice to several other games as well as the Max Payne series. He voiced Edward Carnby in 2008's Alone in the Dark, Zachariah Trench in Remedy's Control, and most recently provided the voice of Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2.

McCaffrey also had a cameo role in the live-action adaptation of Max Payne from 2008, and was known for lead roles on American series Vipers and Rescue Me.

Watch McCaffrey thank fans for Max Payne's 20th anniversary from 2021.

The news was confirmed today by TMZ, who said McCaffrey passed away yesterday, 17th December, after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Actor and colleague Kevin Dillon paid tribute to McCaffrey in the early hours of today on Instagram.

McCaffrey is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan.

