Let's Get Evil is a monthly series for Eurogamer supporters in which Bertie rampages through games being as evil as he can. It sounds easy, but is it? And how much freedom does each game afford in this area? There's only one way to find out.

Welcome back; evil grin. Let's cause some more misery and mayhem in Baldur's Gate 3. But first a recap - where did we leave off? Last episode (I'm sure there'll be a TV adaptation at some point), I began my horrendously evil playthrough of BG3. I chose a human paladin to be my vessel of evil, and picked the murderous Dark Urge background. This is a special background in BG3 that can enable unpredictable and murderous things to happen while you play, such as when I severed Gale's hand while he stuck it through a portal asking for help. Sorry Gale (although am I?). Such as me butchering a helpless and innocent tiefling bard while everyone slept in our camp one night, and then giggling about it afterwards. I am, as you can gather from this, quite the monster.

But you might be wondering how on earth - or Toril, which is the name of the world we're in - a paladin can get away with such a monstrous deed. And you'd be right to ask. You see, in Dungeons & Dragons and in Baldur's Gate 3, there is a consequence to such actions. Should you break a sacred oath that you've sworn to uphold - in my case I swore to protect all life and living things, which I quite clearly have not done - you will be considered an Oathbreaker, which in turn means a visit from the foreboding Oathbreaker Knight.