Lethal Company dev wants future updates to feel like they "broke into an alien zoo and released the animals"

Viral co-op horror Lethal Company may only have released in early access in late October 2023, but it's already received almost 50 updates.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, developer Zeekerss says it is thinking of slowing down the rate and scope of updates in order to make them "really substantial" and "bigger and less frequent".

In a message posted to X/Twitter, Zeekerss – pointing out that the co-op horror game is currently 30 per cent off – admitted that they were "distracted by life right now", but version 50 was "slowly cooking".

But would we prefer the updates to Lethal Company "to feel like [the dev] broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals"?

"I'm distracted by my life right now, but I have Version 50 slowly cooking," they posted (thanks, PC Gamer).

I really want content updates to Lethal Company to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals. — Zeekerss (@ZeekerssRBLX) February 9, 2024

"I could release it now, but I want it to be really substantial. I'm starting to think it may be better for all updates to be bigger and less frequent."

ICYMI, a fan-made VR mod for Lethal Company is out now, so you can fully immerse yourself in your work for the Company.

The mod, from DaXcess, is compatible with multiple headsets and adds hand movement and motion-based controls. It's also integrated into the game to work seamlessly with both VR players and non-VR players in the same lobby.