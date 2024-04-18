Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 announced

Warhorse Studios has announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a sequel to its medieval dungeons-and-no-dragons action RPG.

Six years on from the original game, this follow-up will arrive sometime later in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The action once again takes place in an open-world version of early 15th century Bohemia, where you continue to play as peasant-turned-knight Henry of Skillitz.

The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance was memorable for the controversies that surrounded it - most notably its developer's insistence it portrayed a historically-accurate version of Central Europe.

This stance prompted criticism over how the game handled issues of race, gender, and its depiction of ethnic groups, something the game's outspoken creative director Daniel Vávra has continued to defend in the years since.

Vávra himself courted controversy, promoting Kingdom Come: Deliverance at Gamescom while wearing a T-shirt for a music band fronted by a murderer supportive of far-right ideology, and later supporting the GamerGate harrassment campaign.

"A shadow lingers over Kingdom Come: Deliverance," Bertie wrote in our review of the game. "Instead of challenging the Dark Age it reinterprets 615 years later, the game seems to delight in it."