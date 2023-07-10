Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Indecent image shown during Super Mario Bros. Movie children's screening

Northern Ireland police investigating.

Image credit: Universal Pictures
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

A children's screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Waterside Theatre, Londonderry, was disrupted by an "indecent image", both local news and BBC Northern Ireland report.

The incident occurred on Friday, where children of primary school age attended the screening as part of a summer scheme.

BBC NI reported "an image of a partially undressed woman appeared on screen for several seconds before being removed". The BBC also reported that parents of the children who attended were informed of the incident by organisers.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer.Watch on YouTube

In a statement to The Irish Post, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed it had received a report of the incident and was currently investigating the matter.

Waterside Theatre posted a statement on its Facebook page acknowledging the "unfortunate but serious" incident, and stated it is "working with the relevant authorities" to investigate the matter. "We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected," the theatre said.

Gary Middleton, the DUP Member of the Legislative Assembly for Foyle, called for an investigation into how the incident occurred and "particularly the equipment used", the BBC reported.

Since its release in April this year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has since gone on to become the highest grossing video game adaptation of all time, though Mario voice actor Chris Pratt has stated any plans for a sequel are currently on hold due to the ongoing WGA strikes.

Topics in this article

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games.

Comments
