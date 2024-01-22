Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is currently an absolute bargain at £2.49 on Steam

With a sequel now just months away, developer Ninja Theory has temporarily slashed the price of its acclaimed action-adventure Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice to a mere £2.49 on Steam, meaning you can currently pick up one of 2017's best games for less than the price of an unspecified hypothetical object costing £2.50 or above.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, if you clicked on this story because you can't resist a bargain and not because you have any idea what a Hellblade actually is, tells the story of Senua, a Pict warrior - brilliantly played by Melina Juergens - who ventures into Helheim in a bid to rescue the soul of her dead lover, Dillion, from the goddess Hela.

Its blend of punchy combat and light puzzling is entertaining enough, but it's true strength lies in its often remarkable presentation - its shifting, starkly beautiful vistas and swirling, engulfing soundscapes a reflection of Senua's psychosis.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice trailer.

"Hellblade gives a sensitive depiction of psychosis without making any grand pronouncements about the nature of mental health," Eurogamer contributor Johnny Chiodini wrote in his Essential review back in 2017. "It shows simply and clearly that Senua's psychosis makes her struggle greater; that she's struggled with mental illness and the consequences of others not understanding mental health for years. Senua's journey is a quest of stygian proportions, and yet she is a profoundly human heroine."

Needless to say, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is an absolute steal at £2.50, and the offer is available on Steam until this Thursday, 25th January. It's also the perfect opportunity to either familiarise - or refamiliarise - yourself with Senua's original quest ahead of Ninja Theory's sequel, which was recently confirmed to be launching for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 21st May.