Half-Life 2 actor Louis Gossett Jr dies aged 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and known to millions as the voice of Half-Life 2's vortigaunts, has died at the age of 87.

Whilst the aliens were voiced by Tony Todd in Episode Two and Half-Life: Alyx, the original versions in Half-Life 2 and Half-Life 2: Episode One were voiced by Gossett.

From AP’s archives: Louis Gossett Jr. on receiving a Hollywood legacy award in 2020.



Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries "Roots," has died. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/CjpXtzumZ4 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 29, 2024

As reported by AP (thanks, PC Gamer), Gossett died yesterday morning in Santa Monica, California. At the time of writing, no cause of death was provided.

"Never mind the awards, never mind the glitz and glamour, the Rolls-Royces and the big houses in Malibu. It's about the humanity of the people that he stood for," Gossett's cousin, Neal L. Gossett, said via a family statement.

Gossett won an Oscar and Emmy for his role in An Officer and a Gentleman and an Emmy for his role in Roots.