Grandia HD Collection releases on PS4, Xbox One later this month

Classic RPGs Grandia and Grandia 2 are finally making their way onto console by way of the Grandia HD Collection, which is releasing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this month.

The collection is already available on Nintendo Switch and PC, as it was released for the platforms in 2019. The console release will bundle the two games together like the Switch version does, rather than releasing the two games separately as on Steam.

Like the Switch version of Grandia HD Collection, the PS4 and Xbox One releases will have physical editions, sold by Limited Run Games, as well as being available digitally. The games are also compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, publisher Gungho Online Entertainment notes.

GRANDIA HD Collection - PlayStation & Xbox Trailer

As for what's been changed from the original games, both Grandia and Grandia 2 have enhanced UI, sprites, textures, and cinematics, plus widescreen support. It'll include Japanese and English audio options, and language support for English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified and traditional).

Grandia HD Collection will release for PS4 and Xbox One on 26th March. Pre-orders for the physical versions will start this Friday, 15th March.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, Matthew Reynolds shared his fond memories of the first two Grandia games when the HD Collection came to Switch. "Grandia and its sequel might not be the greatest role-playing games," he wrote, "but they encapsulate so many things about why I love playing them; the joy of encountering exotic new locations and uncovering their mysteries...and, of course, the beating heart that gets you through it all - the combat."